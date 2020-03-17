At Fareway, the safety and health of our customers and employees is of utmost importance. We have already activated internal protocols, which include increased sanitation measures, store-cleaning frequency, and the availability of hand sanitizer and wipes, among other measures. As we work to navigate the evolving situation, and provide for the needs of our customers, Fareway will adopt new store hours.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in our stores, as well as time for restocking inventory. As part of these new hours, the first hour of business from 8 – 9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19. We appreciate the advance cooperation from our customers in respecting the hour reserved for those that are at higher risk.
Fareway continues to work closely with state, local, and healthcare partners on mitigation, and are following appropriate recommendations from these organizations. Please continue to check our website, as Fareway will provide additional information later today.