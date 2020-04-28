Fate of Oelwein pool season to be decided in next couple weeks

City administration has had to deal with some difficult decisions during the current pandemic, including curtailing activities in local parks, playgrounds and wellness center. With swimming season just around the corner, another difficult decision looms – whether or not to open the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center for the 2020 season.
“The pool is a great asset for the community and helps provide a healthy activity for children and families,” noted City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. However, he also noted with the current rules of the governor the city cannot open the pool as it would violate the rules set in place restricting the amount of people in one area.
Mulfinger reported to the City Council Monday night that this difficult decision must be made by May 11, to either close the pool for the 2020 season or work toward a reduced schedule with several restrictions.
He listed five points for the Council to consider as reasons to close.
The pool may have to close early as Iowa schools can open early in August
The rules for allowing in patrons may change weekly depending on the state and the current pandemic
Staffing levels may be difficult as former and new employees may not want to risk exposure
Training for new staff was cancelled and would have to be done at the Aquatic Center
Making the decision early on would allow the city to focus on improvements this year and ensure a great season next year.
Mulfinger said the city has had a limited number of passes sold so far this year and will provide refunds if the pool is not opened this season.
“This decision will be difficult as the pool continues to be a great asset for Oelwein families,” he said.