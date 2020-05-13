Many Fayette and Bremer County businesses closed by the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts can reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced that businesses in 22 of the state’s 99 counties that were denied permission to reopen in her May 6 proclamation can do so this week.
“Effective May 15, all restrictions currently lifted in Iowa’s 77 counties will be expanded statewide, which includes restaurants, fitness centers and additionally salons, barber shops, massage therapy may reopen statewide with, again, some capacity restrictions, health measures that are put in place and recommended guidance from the Department of public health.
Tattoo establishments, libraries, and race tracks can also reopen.
Bars and casinos will remain closed, Reynolds said.
The Williams Wellness Center announced last week that it tentatively plans to open Monday, May 18.
The governor’s new proclamation, however, continues other ongoing closures and public health measures, including the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people until 11:59 p.m. May 27.
Asked about high school softball and baseball, Reynolds said they will continue to monitor the data and if Iowans “continue to do what we’re seeing that they do we’re going to continue to, in a very phased in approach, continue opening up and bringing more things online.”
“we’re going to continue to look at the data,” she said.
On May 6 when Reynolds allowed the reopening of restaurant dining areas, fitness centers and more in 77 counties, 22 were excluded: Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury counties.
Statewide, there have been 13,289 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 85,719 Iowans tested. While 306 people have died because of the virus, 5,954 have recovered, according to the state’s COVID-19 in Iowa website.
Fayette County remains at 24 COVID-19 cases detected with 14 confirmed recoveries, according to state figures.
Winneshiek also remained steady at 18 with 17 recoveries.
Neighboring counties experienced increases from Sunday to Tuesday, with Dubuque County seeing the largest with 44 more for a total of 235, followed by Black Hawk with 35 more for 1,528.
Clayton with 28 and Bremer with 62 have each seen five more cases. Allamakee at 113 has two more and Delaware with 10 and Chickasaw with seven each saw 1 more.