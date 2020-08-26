WEST UNION — Fayette County Assessor Vicky Halstead told the Fayette County Supervisors on Monday that new aerial photographs of the county could help stop the spread of COVID-19 and give all county departments a better picture of what’s actually out there.
“This software technology would help with social distancing,” Halstead told the Board its regular meeting Aug. 24, explaining that with up-to-date photos, it would no longer be necessary to have to do face-to-face contact to do some assessments.
She also said the current photos are out-of-date and have even faded over time.
“Most counties update these every two to three years, or at least every five years,” she told the board. “I would be comfortable doing it every five years.”
The proposed cost from Eagle View, a company that provides the photography service, for the new aerial flights would be $107,190.
Halstead suggested the cost be split between county offices with her office footing a third of the cost.
No decision has been made on how that amount would be split up between the budgets.
“As the assessor, I will need approval from my Conference Board to pay any portion of that amount,” she told the Board.
She said her department is frustrated with what they currently have to work with. She said the new system could be ready by April 2021.
“I know they’re out of date,” said Supervisor Janell Bradley. “From some of the messages I’ve gotten, people really don’t like someone coming to their door. This would take a lot of the emotion out of it.”
No action was taken as the proposal will first have to go through the Conference Board.