WEST UNION — The Fayette County Auditor is strongly encouraging voters planning on voting in the June 2 Primary Election to vote absentee by mail.
Centers for Disease Control guidance and the president’s guidelines encourage social distancing, so voters are being asked to vote absentee by mail.
CDC guidance also suggests that people ages 65 years and older might be a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and should stay home and avoid close contact. A majority of precinct election officials are older than 65 and several are declining to serve as PEOs for this primary election. Therefore, Fayette County will be temporarily combining precincts for this election.
“We will have only two polling places on election day for the primary election,” said Auditor Lori Moellers. “The Community Plaza in Oelwein and the West Union Public Library east entrance in West Union.”
If you live in Auburn, Bethel-Windsor, Clermont, Dover, Eden, Illyria, Pleasant Valley, Union, West Union, 1,2, 3, or Smithfield then you will vote at the West Union Public Library.
If you live in Banks-Fremont, Center, Fairbank, Inc., Fairfield-Putnam, Harlan, Jefferson, Oelwein 1,2, 3, or 4, Oran, Scott or Smithfield then you will vote in the Oelwein Community Plaza. This will help address the shortage of PEOs by cutting down on the number of polling places while still allowing election-day voting. Voting by mail is the best way to protect the health of everyone involved.
Absentee ballot request forms can be submitted to the Auditor’s Office now and ballots will be mailed beginning April 23rd.
The Secretary of State’s office has announced that it will mail absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state. This will happen mid-late April and will include prepaid postage for return mailing to county auditors.
Absentee request forms can be also be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website or the form can be requested from the Fayette County Auditor’s office by calling 563-422-3497.
Requests can be submitted immediately to P.O. Box 267, West Union, Iowa 52175. Request forms must be received in the Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Voters are reminded that for the primary election they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
Absentee voters are also reminded that they will need to provide a personal identification number when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That identification will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or your Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of these, the voter should have been sent a four-digit PIN from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
Curbside voting is an option for Iowans with disabilities, those who might have trouble entering a polling place, and Iowans who are in the Center of Disease Control’s at-risk population for COVID-19.