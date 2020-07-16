Fayette County Board of Health releases COVID-19 Mass Gatherings Position Statement
The Fayette County Board of Health released a statement Thursday, July 16, taking a firm stance regarding mass gatherings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. The FCBH noted that COVID-19 cases have more than doubled since July 3 and the highly contagious virus may cause lifelong health conditions and/or death.
The Fayette County Board of Health does NOT support:
Mass public or private gatherings* regardless of mitigation plans as six feet of social distancing is unable to be accomplished. Increasing COVID-19 exposure and outbreak possibilities will cause a strain on the Fayette County healthcare system and increased health complications for a specific high-risk and at-risk population within our county. In addition to health consequences, outbreaks related to mass public or private gatherings may result in long-term sociological economic impacts for Fayette County residents, businesses, and organizations.
The Fayette County Board of Health recommends:
• Avoiding public and private mass gatherings; especially when non-county residents may be in attendance;
• Maintaining a six-foot distance from other people;
• Wearing a face mask when unable to social distance;
• Washing hands frequently and practicing other hygiene and cleaning guidelines;
• Contacting your health care provider should you have any COVID-19 symptoms or been in contact with a positive individual;
• Following all other guidelines and recommendations from local public health, Iowa Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
*Mass public or private gatherings include but are not limited to large sporting events, fairs, auctions, reunions, receptions, concerts, parades, and workplace conferences. Per CDC, the highest risk for COVID-19 exposure is large in-person gatherings.
Since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak was declared a public health emergency by United States authorities in January 2020. The Fayette County Board of Health has been working with our communities, local public health, state, and federal agencies, and other partners to ensure Fayette County Residents and entities have the resources and information they need to effectively respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic.