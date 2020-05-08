WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet electronically at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11.
If you would like to join the meeting virtually by computer or smartphone email the County Auditor’s Office at lmoellers@co.fayette.ia.us and the link will be provided to you.
The agenda includes:
• Voting on a rural appointment to the Elgin Library Board;
• reviewing and voting reassignment of Tax Sale Certificate 2007-82 issued on Parcel 1821462002 for the city of Oelwein;
• considering approval of an updated road construction agreement for 10th Street on the Fayette/Buchanan County Line.
• considering removing a stop sign at 70th St. and I Avenue and putting up a stop sign at 50th Street and J Avenue;
• meeting with Judy Funk, Heartland Insurance, via zoom, for review and approval of the 2020/2021 Heartland Insurance Renewal.
• Share updates from committees; and
• Weekly updates from various County Departments.
At 10 a.m., the supervisors will hold a Planning and Zoning meeting. The meeting's agenda includes
• comp plan, rules and regulations, solar and green burial;
• Brian and Heidi Lantzky of Hawkeye, are requesting a waiver of the subdivision ordinance to split an approximate 10.79-acre parcel from a 41.19-acre parcel. Affected property is Parcel #0503300008 (41.19-acres) located in the E ½, NE ¼, SW ¼ and the E ½, SE ¼, SW ¼, Section 3, Windsor (94-9) Township in an Agricultural (AG) Zoning District. Address is 21575 – 245th St., Hawkeye, IA.