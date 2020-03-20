WEST UNION – The Fayette County Board of Supervisors met on Friday afternoon to approve a disaster declaration for the county and to declare the county buildings closed to the public effective Monday, March 23, to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19 illness.
“Our goal is to protect the citizens and employees of Fayette County,” said Auditor Lori Moellers, who clerks for the board of supervisors, in a news release. “Our employees will continue to perform essential county services by appointment.”
At the meeting, District Court Judge Richard Stochl referenced actions being taken inside the district courts in county courthouses, in response to an Iowa Supreme Court order on March 17. That order postponed criminal trials that were not already in progress and all traffic-related proceedings until at least April 20.
Sentencing hearings, initial court appearances, bond reviews may all be done by video conference or telephone.
For criminal and emergency cases that cannot be conducted by video conference or telephone, they will be conducted in-person.
“I will tell [Clerk of Court Elizabeth Nuss] who’s going to be here and what we’re going to hear, so we’ll know specifically who’s coming,” District Court Judge Richard Stochl said. “Primary emergency hearings like mental health, substance abuse, domestic abuse.”
Civil nonjury trials set before May 4 will either be conducted by telecommunication or postponed until May 4, again, except for emergency matters, the order states.
“Other than felony sentencing,” Stochl told Sheriff Marty Fisher, “You shouldn’t have to bring anything to my office.”
If you have questions, you may contact the corresponding offices.
KEY COUNTY CONTACTS
Supervisors Office: 563-422-3538
Assessor’s Office: 563-422-3397
• Reminder: Residential reappraisal is still on going in Fayette County. It is up to you as the property owner to decide if you want to allow the appraiser into your home or not. Please be cooperative and answer questions that they may have so the information is as accurate as possible. The appraisers are working for the Assessor’s office.
Auditor’s Office: 563-422-3497
• Candidates filing for the primary and general election may do so by appointment.
• Suspending passport services until further notice.
• Anyone wanting to vote in the primary election may request an absentee ballot form by calling the auditor’s office or going to: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf to print the form.
Treasurer’s Office: 563-422-3798
• Vehicle registrations and property taxes can be paid through the mail, placed in the drop box located by the courthouse, or online at www.treasurers.org.
• Assistance in completing title transfers can be provided over the phone and then the completed paperwork can be mailed or placed in the drop box.
• As with passports, people wishing to update their driver’s license to a “Real ID” that allows them into U.S. military bases, Canada and Mexico are asked to wait to contact the treasurer until after the suspension of in-person service as this is deemed non-essential.
Recorder’s Office: 563-422-3687
Clerk of District Court: 563-422-5694
• For the Iowa Supreme Court March 17 COVID-19-related change order, see this shortened link: https://bit.ly/2xYoSmz.
Community Services: 563-422-5047
Conservation: 563-422-5146
Emergency Management: 563-412-9200
Engineer — Secondary Roads: 563-422-3552
Environmental Health: 563-422-3767
GIS Mapping Coordinator: 563-422-6079
Planning and Zoning: 563-422-3767
Floodplain: 563-422-3767
Sheriff’s Office: 563-422-6067
• Suspending fingerprinting, inmate visitation, work release and gun permits until further notice.