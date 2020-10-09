Six cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein, according to a news release issued Friday morning by the Iowa Department of Public Health and Fayette County Public Health.
An outbreak is defined as three or more cases of COVID-19 among residents of a facility, according to the state Health Department.
The facility has notified residents and their families, and the affected residents are in isolation. Grandview staff are working closely with the state and county health officials to protect the health of all residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by the state Health Department, the news release says.
“Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” said Fayette County Public Health Nurse Jessica Wegner. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”
Fayette County's cumulative total of COVID-19 cases since March reached 275, with 168 reported recoveries and two deaths, according to the state's tracking website.
Fayette County has seen 28 new cases of the virus confirmed since Oct. 1. In September, 101 cases were confirmed.