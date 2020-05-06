WEST UNION. — The Fayette County Dairy Association has named its royalty for 2020.
The candidates couldn’t be crowned in-person because the Dairy Banquet had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
The association also wasn’t able to have princess judging, so they named co-princesses, Olivia Decker and Brynlee Volker.
The Little Miss Squirt is Katelynn Sadler.
The following is their background information.
Co-Princesses
Olivia Decker, 17, is the daughter of Jason and Sharon Decker, of Oelwein, and Lisa and Brent Meyers, of Denver. She has five brothers and five sisters.
The size of her family farm is 1,900 acres and they produce corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and winter rye. The size of their herd is 1,300 Holstein, milking 600.
She is a junior at Denver High School and is involved in volleyball, student council, Cyclone Achievement Club, LEO Club, girls wrestling, wrestling managing. She is a 4-H member and shows dairy cattle, does photography and was the 2019 Fayette County Fair Princess.
She enjoys spending time with her cattle, babysitting and walking the dog. She works at Discoveries Learning Center.
“I would like to be the 2020 Fayette County dairy princess because I love the dairy industry and Fayette County,” she said in her application. “Ever since I was Little Miss Squirt, I dreamed about being princess. I looked up to my years’ three princesses and I wanted to be just like them.
“This past summer, I was elected the 2019 Fayette County Fair Princess. I loved advocating for our fair and meeting all of the new people.
“I have been showing my dad’s dairy cattle since I was very young and it is definitely one of my passions. I hope to become the 2020 dairy princess because I know I am right for the job and I would love to advocate for the dairy industry.”
Brynlee Volker, 17, of Sumner, is the daughter of Bill and Shellie Volker. She has three sisters. She is a junior at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
She is involved in FFA (co-vice president), show choir, golf, boys basketball manager and publications. Her 4-H activities include Fayette County 4-H Council secretary, exhibit dairy cattle at Fayette County Fair, Harlan Fremont 4-H Club secretary and Fayette County Dairy Club. She is also a member of the Iowa Holstein Association (Reporter), and National Junior Holstein Association.
Her hobbies include showing dairy cattle, golfing, and spending time with family and friends
She is a member of God’s Youth in Action (GYIA) at St. Johns Lutheran Church of Sumner.
She plans to attend Hawkeye Community College then transfer to the University of Northern Iowa majoring in elementary education and minoring in physical education.
She currently works for Alden Arthur, Sumner.
“I have always wanted to be dairy princess because I’ve wanted to have the chance to teach other people about the industry that has taught me so much and that has made me the person I am today,” she said in her application. “I want to be able to advocate for dairy farmers in Fayette County. There are so many people who don’t understand what dairy farmers are going through because of the low milk prices.
“I want the chance to share stories from Fayette County dairy farmers. I enjoy advocating for these farmers and making new connections. I also would like the chance to explain the process we go through to get milk to their tables. I also want to be able to explain that milk is safe to consume.”
Little Miss SquirtKatelynn Sadler, 8, of West Union, is the daughter of Bob and Jessica Sadler. She has two brothers and one sister.
She is a third-grader at North Fayette Valley Elementary School.
Her family milks 24 Shorthorns and other breeds.
She is a member of the Dover Clovers 4-H Club and has helped out at the omelet brunch, attended summer camps, and Clover Kids day camp.
She likes playing basketball, painting, bowling, spending time with her family and helping on her grandparents’ farm