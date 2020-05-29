The Fayette County Fair in West Union says racing will begin on Friday, June 5, according to a Facebook post, adding, "more details soon."
The fair page thanked respondents last week to a May 20-21 poll about attending the upcoming fair. Results showed 91.2% of those who polled stated they would absolutely attend the fair as long as restrictions were lifted and extra precautions are put in place. 4.9% said there is no way they would attend and 3.9% said they would only attend if it was limited to a 4-H type fair.
"We are just as anxious as the rest of you to get our lives back to normal and put on another great Fair in 2020!" the post concluded.