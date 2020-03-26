The Fayette County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, has established a fund called the Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Fayette County.
As communities and nonprofits serving the county’s most vulnerable populations face increasing challenges, the unrestricted fund will provide a flexible, responsive funding source.
The intent of the fund is to be responsive to nonprofits serving Fayette County that are providing basic needs services and organizations working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The establishment of this fund gives both the Community Foundation and the public an opportunity to support the local nonprofits serving Fayette County communities and residents,” said Vicki Rowland, chair of the Fayette County Community Foundation Governing Committee.
Grants from the disaster response fund will be administered in collaboration with organizations coordinating pandemic response efforts. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts.
The Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund provides an opportunity for the public to give in response to the local aspects of the disaster with the reassurance their donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs. Gifts can be made to the fund by going to cfneia.org/fayettecovidfund and clicking on the “Give Today” button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.
Fayette County residents seeking information due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to utilize United Way’s 211 service by calling 1-866-469-2211 or visiting www.211iowa.org. This service is a free, confidential referral source helping connect people to health and human services.
For more information about the Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, visit www.cfneia.org or contact CFNEIA at 319-287-9106.