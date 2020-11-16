From Nov. 1-Nov. 16, Fayette County has had 335 people with positive COVID-19 test results reported, bringing the grand total of positive cases in-county to 804, state virus tracker data show. The 14-day rolling total Nov. 2 to Nov. 15 is 322 virus cases, 40% of the total.
For five of those days, positive daily virus tests equalled or surpassed 30, most recently early last week, on Monday, Nov. 9 (37 cases), Tuesday, Nov. 10 (33) and Wednesday, Nov. 11 (31). The highest two-week rolling total was 339 cases on Friday, Nov. 13. This weekend was the first time all month that the amount of people testing positive in-county dipped into the single digits. Sometimes lulls are attributed to a delay in reporting.
When adding in the eight surrounding counties, the two-week rolling total was 4,966 virus cases, which also peaked on Nov. 9 when 721 test results were processed. Cases have topped 400 in the nine-county area for seven days of the last 14, most recently, Nov. 9, Nov. 10 (474 cases) and 12 (420 cases). The highest the two-week rolling total line has reached was 5,218 on Friday, Nov. 13.
Leading the case count in surrounding counties was:
• Black-Hawk with 9,171 cases (6.9% of population) and 116 deaths,
• Bremer with 1,520 cases (6% of populace) and 12 deaths,
• Delaware with 1,205 cases (7% of populace) and 18 deaths,
• Buchanan with 909 cases (4.4% of populace) and six deaths,
• Clayton with 842 cases (4.7% of populace) and four deaths,
• Fayette with 804 cases (4% of populace) and eight deaths,
• Winneshiek with 756 cases (3.7% of populace) and nine deaths,
• Chickasaw with 639 cases (5.3% of populace) and one death and
• Allamakee with 618 cases (4.4% of populace) and nine deaths.
The state-defined Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 6 dashboard — which covers Northeast Iowa as far south as Linn County excluding Chickasaw County — showed 120 intensive care beds available as of Sunday and 888 inpatient beds, 45.6% of capacity. Of the adjacent counties, Chickasaw is not included in RMCC 6.
Older adults make up a vast majority of COVID-19 deaths, and the risk of dying increases with age. Persons in their 50s are 6% of fatalities, the 60s are 16% of deaths; the 70s are another 23% of deaths; and the 80s plus are 52% of deaths; cumulatively these age groups account for 97% of fatalities. People in their 40s are 2% of virus deaths, and 1% are in their 30s, with just slivers of younger people.
Gundersen Health Systems again limited visitors to its clinics and hospitals last week, “Due to significant community spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff.”
Effective Monday, Nov. 16, no visitors will be allowed in Gundersen Palmer clinic settings, with certain exceptions. Hospital settings were closed to visitors on Nov. 11, again with exceptions. People in emergency services or surgery may have one person 16 or older accompany them. Pediatric patients may have one support person, and pediatric specialties patients may have two support people accompany them.
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center providers, clinics, urgent care and emergency room (319-283-6000) and BCHC Family Medicine Oelwein (319-283-2651) are requiring all patients for safety reasons to call prior to coming in.
CALL CENTERS: For all COVID-19 related questions and concerns including exposures, symptoms, and testing, persons may call the Buchanan County Health Center COVID-19 Call Center at 319-596-2180, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Iowa COVID-19 hotline is at 211.
TEST IOWA MOVES: In Black Hawk County, the Test Iowa site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo was relocated to 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo where it reopened last week. The new site is enclosed, allowing drive-through testing to continue throughout the winter months. Individuals who wish to be tested at any Test Iowa site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and can be found at testiowa.com and coronavirus.iowa.gov.