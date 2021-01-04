Following the Emergency Use Authorization of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with county public health departments to begin vaccinating Iowans. Both vaccines are currently being administered in Iowa to the Phase 1A priority populations of health care personnel and long-term care residents and staff.
Fayette County Public Health received 500 Moderna vaccines the week of Dec. 21 and split the doses between public health, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics in West Union and MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center to comply with IDPH’s Phase 1A priority groups.
Gundersen Palmer and MercyOne both determined their internal priority tiers based on guidance from IDPH and have begun the vaccination process within their hospitals. Long-term care facilities are not allocated within public health’s numbers as they are receiving their vaccinations through a federal pharmacy program for both residents and staff.
Public Health-specific doses were used for point-of-dispensing staff who would be helping administer vaccines to other groups and individuals, emergency medical services (EMS) and pharmacists during a drive-up clinic last week.
“Fayette County Public Health is working with facilities in our county to allocate vaccine doses to the Phase 1A priority populations. Fayette County will continue to provide updates for other priority populations as we receive additional allocations of vaccine. While right now, the vaccine is being made available to the priority populations, it is anticipated that by mid-2021, there should be enough vaccine for anyone who wants to receive it,” said County Public Health Coordinator Jessica Wegner.
As more of the vaccine becomes available, Iowa’s Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC), will review guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s advisory group, the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP), to further prioritize populations to receive the vaccine in Iowa. IDAC is currently reviewing ACIP recommendations for Phase 1B and 1C priority populations.
“As vaccines continue to be provided to local public health, we will follow a tiered vaccine approach outlined by this process,” Public Health information officer Jamie Hoey stated on Monday. “Based on that approach, we will reach out directly to specific organizations and groups for vaccination planning. Once we receive a definitive definition of priority groups within the Phases from IDPH, local public health will share that information as well; however, we are working on processes to provide vaccinations as soon as they become available to specific priority groups.”
“Right now, local public health is in the process of vaccinating Phase 1A, healthcare personnel and long-term care residents,” states Wegner. “In addition, public health is preparing for upcoming Phases and priority groups and eventually, administering a community vaccination clinic when that time comes.”
Public Health will need much assistance from staff and the community to ensure vaccination clinics run smoothly, according to Wegner: “Staffing is limited in public health. Many of our staff wear multiple hats during this pandemic and are being used for numerous COVID-19 response needs. For example, we are vaccinating our marketing director as she is our public information officer and will be frontline during the clinics helping with operations. We continue to plan and develop processes to ensure we are ready for all Phases.”
Until vaccine is widely available to all, it is critical that Iowans continue to practice the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
•Wear a mask or face covering
•Practice social distancing with those outside your household
•Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
•Stay home if you feel sick
For information and updates related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Vaccine and follow IDPH on Facebook (@IowaDepartmentofPublicHealth) and Twitter (@IAPublicHealth).