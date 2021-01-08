After the Dec. 21 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment of 500 doses is administered, some 2,600 persons in Fayette County’s phase 1A of the vaccine rollout will remain to be immunized, unless they decline the shot.
Distribution of the first 500 doses is ongoing.
“We still have some doses from the first allocation and are expecting more in the next week,” Fayette County Public Health information officer Jamie Hoey said. “We do not know the exact number.”
Here’s the math on that. An estimated 3,100 people in Fayette County, which has more than 19,000 people, would get vaccine in the first round, County Public Health Coordinator Jes Wegner said at the Dec. 4 Fayette County Board of Health meeting.
County Public Health received 500 doses of Moderna vaccine the week of Dec. 21 and allocated them among Public Health, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics in West Union and MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, and some others to comply with Iowa Department of Public Health phase 1A priority groups.
The second dose, which for the Moderna shot is timed 28 days after the first one, will be needed by Wednesday, Jan. 20 for the first locals vaccinated as County Public Health gave its first Moderna COVID-19 immunizations on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The Moderna vaccine dose size is the same for the first and second doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
“Supplies … may not be shipped together but they are allocated together, coming from the state and federal,” Hoey said.
An Iowa Department of Public Health committee is crafting Iowa’s vaccine rollout plan using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Iowa’s phase 1A recommendation also included other frontline medical workers.
County Public Health reached out to and has already vaccinated some non-hospital system health workers at a recent drive-up clinic. Opting in, for instance, were a pharmacist on the board of health who Hoey said works for NuCara (who let Hoey take her photo), and non-hospital emergency medical workers such as Westgate EMS.
“All round 1A will be done before we even move to the next round,” Hoey said, which is phase 1B.
“ACIP has designated for 1B, but Iowa is looking at it this week to determine Iowa’s 1B tiered system,” Hoey said.
Completing phase 1A remains the task at hand.
“People keep asking, why is it taking so long to vaccinate,” Hoey said.
“The most important thing about the vaccines in the healthcare industry or EMS is you want to stagger them,” Hoey said. This staggers the side effects — which for the Moderna vaccine commonly includes such virus symptoms as fatigue, headaches and various body aches, “to insure we have staffing.”
Each of the tiny glass vials of Moderna vaccine with the silver cap, often pictured in media reports, contains five doses. And she says health care workers are conscientious about using it all since it only keeps for a number of hours. (Maker Moderna says it keeps at room temperature up to 12 hours, though others have advised fewer.)
“One day they might do 10 people,” Hoey said. “You don’t want to do too many. But you have to make sure the whole thing gets used up.”
Like all vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines administered will be tracked in the statewide vaccine database, IRIS, but the numbers might not be current, according to Hoey, especially in later phases of the rollout.
“It would … lag … depending on how quickly they’re putting it in,” she said. “Hospitals are responsible for doing their own data entry. Luckily they have that access. When we start getting to schools or grocery stores, that’s when we have these clinics for non healthcare or essential workers, and public health will do the entry into IRIS.”
FINANCING
The Fayette County Public Health contract to serve the county is for $112,000 a year for essential services. Gundersen Palmer has been subsidizing Public Health for years, and at the Dec. 4 meeting Director Julie Creery said they fell about $40,000 short of expenses. She stated an intent to use federal CARES Act coronavirus-related money toward the shortfall.
A state database shows the Fayette County Board of Health has been paid $17,290 in CARES Act funds from the Iowa Department of Public Health, according to mydata.iowa.gov.
Administrators have also applied for a grant from Fayette County Community Betterment, Hoey said.
