With Wednesday’s announcement of the canceling of the 2020 Iowa State Fair and its 2020 Queen Contest, area organizers have decided to cancel the Fayette County Queen Contest as well.
“(This is) due to the fact that we can only send one County Queen to the State Fair in 2021, so this year’s queen would have missed out on that opportunity,” said County Queen Contest Coordinator Renee Larson.
But towns holding contests this year may choose to field two queen candidates next year.
“For our 2021 competition we will accept two candidates from each town if they plan to crown a 2020 town representative they may run in addition to their 2021 town representative if the town chooses,” she said. “We also will accept an unlimited amount of at-large candidates like always.”
“I apologize for this change but we feel it is the best thing to do at this time,” Larson said.