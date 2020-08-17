Fayette County has had 101 people test positive since March for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness, with 16 new cases since Aug. 10. Sixty-five recoveries have been confirmed.
This increase comes as the county must rely more on the state to gather information on who might have been in contact with the infected people, information that’s key to slowing the virus spread, according to a member og the Fayette County Board of Health.
“We are seeing significant community spread, largely related to various gatherings throughout the county,” said Dr. Anthony Leo, of Oelwein, when contacted Friday. Lack of funds for contact tracing and people’s reluctance to follow recommendations such as self-quarantining, are pressing problems in the county, he added.
“Fayette County Public Health staff had been doing all of the case investigations and contact tracing prior to early July when a large Fayette County surge occurred, exhausting available county financial resources and overwhelming manpower capacity,” Leo said. “At that time, all of the investigations/tracing were, of necessity, turned over to that state.”
This latest spike is statistically similar to the one in July.
County personnel were more effective in contact tracing than the state, Leo said.
“Keep in mind that many counties never did any local work and turned it all over to the state from day one, but our staff did a tremendous job since February,” he said. “The state hired — and had to rapidly train — 30 additional workers to cover the state. Unfortunately, things are presently quite dead in the water as the state officials are 10-14 days behind in contacting the index positive patients, let alone successfully completing meaningful contact tracing.”
As of Sunday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively in the state since March had risen to 52,428, meaning that 9.4% of people tested turned out to be infected. The state also reports that 40,525 people have recovered and 975 have died.
“In my opinion, the state simply cannot perform this function in the requisite timely and comprehensive manner that our county staff so fastidiously executed,” Leo said. “We are seeking additional funding for county-related COVID through FEMA and the state of Iowa; that funding — $150 million — was announced last week by the governor’s office.”
How people are reacting to being diagnosed with the illness is another growing problem, Leo said.
“The most significant problems we are now seeing relate to the increasing reticence of patients to engage public health personnel and follow advice once they are confirmed to have tested positive,” he said. “Many individuals do not return calls to doctor’s offices nor to public health. They fear missing work and do not wish to disclose their contacts nor identify the site/event where they believe they may have acquired the illness.
“Many also refuse to self-isolate even though being clearly instructed to do so,” he added. “We are aware of multiple circumstances in which individuals who have tested positive and are actually symptomatic refuse to isolate, fail to maintain social distancing, or use a mask. Their public appearances in unmitigated interactions with others prompt calls from concerned people who witness this behavior while being aware — through the ‘rumor mill’ — that the person is reportedly infected.
“The abject lack of personal responsibility of individuals to identify their contacts and failure to self-isolate, when combined with the inability of the state to conduct timely and comprehensive investigation of positive cases and to perform contact tracing, is contributing greatly to community spread,” Leo added. “Our county staff were very aggressive in regard to acting immediately related to positive patients and their contacts, and they truly did ‘stop the spread’ as a result. This was of particularly critical importance in stopping potential outbreaks this spring in our local nursing homes. When patients don’t cooperate and the state takes 10-14 days to engage the situation, the horse is out of the gate and the spread has already occurred before data are collected and intervention performed.”