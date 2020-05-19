For more than 20 years, the Saturday before Father’s Day in June has been reserved for the Fayette County Relay For Life event. Traditionally, this event has been held at Husky Stadium in Oelwein, with lots of fanfare, preparation, fun and fundraising for the Fayette County American Cancer Society.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Fayette County has now been rescheduled as a virtual online event for the week of June 8-13. Sponsors, teams, caregivers and cancer survivors will be honored online and on Facebook during the week.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Sadie Smith, Relay For Life Event Lead. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”
On Saturday, June 13 Relay For Life virtual event schedule will feature opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., followed by honoring survivors, walking challenge, ACS researcher, luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m., and closing ceremonies at 9:30. All community members are encouraged to follow along with the event on Facebook or the website.
“I think people need us now more than ever,” said Sarah Foster, Fayette Co. Relay For Life public relations director. “Cancer survivors and those currently taking treatments for cancer are among the most fragile, health-wise. But they need to be recognized and they need to be supported.”
Area residents are invited to be part of the Relay For Life movement through virtual participation. The Relay Committee is looking to upt together a slideshow to share online of cancer survivors, caregivers or volunteers who want to share their “why.” Persons are asked to send a picture or short video telling “Why you Relay.” They can be emailed or texted to Ashley Rechkemmer (319-283-0462 or ashley.rechkemmer@gmail.com). With the image, please include your name and how you are connected to relay (i.e.: Survivor, Caregiver, Volunteer, Sponsor, Team Name).
“Share with us and please know that we’re here and need your support. We’re still committed, even though it’s through the computer this year,” Foster said.
A meaningful and moving part of Relay For Life is the luminaria ceremony. People can donate for a luminaria made in honor or in memory of those affected by cancer. This year’s luminarias will still be available in a unique way. People can donate and dedicate a luminaria online at www.relayforlife.org/fayettecountyia or they can send a donation to Veridian Credit Union Attn: Cindy Miller/Kelly Koch Relay For Life 1 West Charles Suite 1, Oelwein, IA 50662.
The Relay For Life planning committee is encouraging everyone to make luminarias, turn their porch lights on and decorate their porches or windows the night of June 13 with luminaria bags. The committee is also encouraging the community to decorate their windows with purple, which represents all cancers or whatever symbolizes Relay For Life to them.
Members of the community can pick up luminaria bags from local volunteers’ front porches: Tina Haar at 309 4th Ave SE, Oelwein or by contacting her at 319.361.4804 and JoAnn Treptow at 255 Long Grove St, Maynard or by contacting her at 563.637.2428. The committee is looking for a spot to pick up luminaria bags in additional towns in Fayette County. If you’d like to volunteer your front porch, please call JoAnn at 563.637.2428.
“Our mission matters more than ever. During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop; and neither will we. Join Relay For Life virtually to help those facing cancer. Help the American Cancer Society continue cancer screening, 24/7 navigation and support, and research for treatment and cures,” Smith said.
Persons can visit www.relayforlife.org/fayettecountyia, www.facebook.com/relayforlifeoffayettecounty or contact Sadie Smith at 319.284.0769 or smiths833@gmail.com for more information.
The committee is also working on a car cruise, too, for later in the summer or early fall, as well as a virtual 5K, online silent auction and bakeless bake sale. Persons can watch for more information on these plans for another way to participate.