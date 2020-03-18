WEST UNION — Restrictions on public access to the Fayette County Courthouse went into effect at noon Wednesday, March 18, to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect county employees.
Fayette County has chosen a different route than neighboring counties. Access to all necessary services at the Buchanan and Clayton County courthouses are by appointment only.
Fayette County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin told the Daily Register on Wednesday morning that entry into the courthouse will be allowed only from the east side door, and people will be directed by security personnel to respond to questionnaire that will inquire about health. It will be used to determine whether access is granted.
Only 10 people will be allowed at a time to conduct business with county offices in the courthouse, she said.
Although the courthouse is a county-owned facility, the Iowa judicial system is independent of county government. How the restrictions apply to the court is unclear.
However, an Iowa Supreme Court order issued March 17 outlines actions to be taken by the court system to limit the spread of COVID-19, including postponing criminal trials that were not already in progress and all traffic-related proceedings until at least April 20.
People involved in sentencing hearings can now attend by way of videoconference or telephone. Magistrates and judicial officers may also conduct initial court appearances and bond reviews by those methods.
"Judicial officers are encouraged to consider pretrial release options available under Iowa Code chapter 811," the order says.
The 45-day speedy indictment deadline has been extended to 60 days.
Civil court actions such as eviction proceedings and nonjury trials may be conducted by telephone. Otherwise, they must be postponed until at least May 4. Mediation scheduled at the courthouse have the same options.
The order also adjusts various deadlines and court practices.