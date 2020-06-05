In addition to town candidates having the chance to run for Fayette County Fair Queen, girls with community and fair involvement will have a chance to compete for the title of fair queen or fair princess.
County Queen Contest Coordinator Renee Larson recommends running, “If they have been involved in their community, in Fayette County and want to represent the fair.”
Contestants will have the opportunity to hone their public speaking skills while competing for scholarships and prizes. After hearing three speeches — an individual, a group speech and a one-minute interview, judges will select a queen, princess, runner-up and leadership award. Contestants will elect a peer for the personality-plus award, for congeniality. All contestants will give a fourth individual presentation on what the fair means to them, which is typically given on Tuesday afternoon at the bandstand.
As for social distancing protocols, Larson said the contest will follow the lead of the fair board and the most current state guidelines as the event approaches.
If social distancing is still in place, she said it may require that crowning be held at the grandstand rather than the bandstand, for instance.
“It will depend what guidelines are at that time,” Larson said.
Applications can be requested from Larson, at 563-422-7671 or by email at rlarson@nfv.k12.ia.us. If interested, please contact her right away to receive the application information, as applications along with fees, and two current wallet sized pictures need to be postmarked no later than July 1 to be eligible to compete this year.
The queen and princess will both win a scholarship, tiara, sash and other gifts made possible by donors around the county.
“Lots of people donate time and money to the day,” she said. Businesses or individuals wishing to donate may contact Larson for details.
ELIGIBILITY
Entrants must be 16 to 21 years old when the State Fair begins on Aug. 13 and will need to make time to attend the county and state contests plus various public appearances.
This is the fifth year the contest is accepting at-large candidates, and Larson typically sees 10-14 candidates including one to three at-large. Candidates need to live in Fayette County or an adjoining county, and have the majority of their activities in Fayette County, for example school, church, or 4-H/FFA. Candidates need to be active members of at least one service organization in their community such as a church group, girl scouts, 4-H or FFA, and eligibility is not limited to 4-H or FFA membership.
Candidates cannot be or have ever been married or had children. Candidates also cannot now be or have been a professional model. Candidates cannot have been crowned a county fair queen prior or competed at the State Fair Queen Contest prior. But candidates who have run for a county fair queen contest but were not crowned queen may choose to run again.
AVAILABILITY
Candidates need to be available the day of Tuesday, July 21 from about 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the contest, crowning and pie auction. If they have conflicts that are due to fair involvement, arrangements will be made so they can still participate, but conflicts need to be made known to Larson as soon as possible.
In the past, candidates have helped out at the county fair with story hour held in the schoolhouse at the fairgrounds, face-painting in the Commercial Hall, the veteran appreciation breakfast and at the livestock show grounds.
Also if crowned 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen or 2020 Fayette County Fair Princess, they would need to be available to represent Fayette County at the remainder of the 2020 Fayette County Fair from July 21-25.
The queen would also need to be available to represent Fayette County at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest, Aug. 11-15. The State Fair Queen Contest will not honor absence requests.
If crowned the Fayette County Fair Queen or Princess, contestants will also need to be available to represent Fayette County at various events, including community parades, fair fundraisers, celebrity grillers and the first two days of the 2021 Fayette County Fair.
“Whatever they’re asked to help do, we try to help out,” Larson said.
COST
Fair queen candidates who choose to run at-large will need to pay $80 to be a part of the contest, that includes a $60 entry fee and $20 sash fee, to be worn during the contest and kept by the candidate. Sashes will say, “Fayette Co. Fair At-Large Candidate.”
Candidates are encouraged to find a sponsor in their community to cover these costs. A candidate’s family could also sponsor her.
If you have been crowned a town queen, such as Miss Oelwein, you should receive Fayette County Fair Queen Contest information from your local town coordinator soon. If you haven’t, you can contact Larson for information as well. For town candidates, entry fees are $60 as their towns usually provide sashes. Towns may purchase sashes through the contest for an additional $20.
