Fayette County crossed the 300 mark in terms of COVID-19 cases confirmed since March.
As of Thursday morning, 311 cases had been confirmed with 191 recoveries and two deaths.
"As COVID-19 is community wide-spread within Fayette County and having a recent long-term care outbreak, we can anticipate the numbers will continue to increase," said Fayette County Public Health Nurse Jessica Wegner.
So far this week, 21 new cases have been confirmed in Fayette County, 35 cases were confirmed last week. An outbreak was also confirmed in an Oelwein nursing home.
"We're seeing an upward trend of hospitalizations similar to other parts of the state, but Oelwein Medical Center is not at a 'surge level' at the moment," Jill Groth, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, said Thursday. "MercyOne remains prepared for anyone who seeks care."
Regionally, 102 of the state's 482 hospitalizations on Thursday were in the 14-county northeast region defined by the state. Three counties in the region — Black Hawk, Dubuque and Linn — had the region's most hospitalizations as of Wednesday, 22, 21, and 18, respectively. The rest of the counties hospitalization totals were Allamakee (1), Benton (6), Bremer (2), Buchanan (6), Clayton (1), Delaware (6), Fayette (3), Grundy (0), Howard (0), Jones (1), and Winneshiek (1).
After a September that saw hospitalizations fluctuate between the low 60s and the high 90s, only two days in October were the hospitalizations below 100.
Wegner says there is adequate personal protective equipment within Fayette County.
Groth said MercyOne has plans in place if there is a local surge.
"When the pandemic began, we reviewed our emergency preparedness policies and protocols and our surge plans in relation to COVID-19," she said. "This helped us address needs for more beds and staff, if the situation requires. We monitor our PPE supplies, continually interact with the Fayette County Public Health Department, state officials, and Incident Command officers within MercyOne."
The Oelwein hospital also urges residents to take precautions against the virus.
"MercyOne continues to be vigilant in our precautionary measures," Groth said. "We continue to ask community members to follow recommendations about hand hygiene, social-distancing, wearing a mask around others, and covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
"If you do feel ill, reach out to your provider by phone to receive guidance on the best options for addressing your concerns. And, if you haven't received your annual influenza immunization, please do so. We appreciate the community's unwavering support."
Although a vaccine is not yet available, Fayette County Public Health already has mass vaccination plans in place for residents and will abide by Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health guidance, Wegner said.
"At this time, no exact date is set but local public health is working with hospitals, providers, long-term care, assisted living, pharmacies, and other partners in the county on required needs of future requirements of COVID-19 vaccine as information is provided."
Public Health is also looking for a place to distribute vaccine to the general public.
"Due to Iowa’s climatic weather, we are researching location for dispensing where social distancing and other proper mitigation strategies can be implemented for the safety of residents and staff while addressing climate concerns," Wegner said.
"Local public health has been working on preparedness efforts continuously over the years," she added. "During the most recent exercise, local public health conducted drive-and-park influenza clinics, long-term care influenza clinics, and community center walk-in clinics. These new strategies were conducted to prepare our county for COVID vaccine distribution.
"Plans are being reviewed and updated weekly as this situation evolves."