The Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Fayette County Community Foundation, has awarded seven grants totaling $24,063 to organizations providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Recipients of the seven grants include:
• Fayette County, Fayette County Emergency Management Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Costs, $6,500
• Fayette County, Fayette County Emergency Management PPE Materials, $1,000
• Fayette County, Fayette County Food Shelf, $2,000
• Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, Fayette County Public Health, $7,230
• North Fayette Valley Ministerial Association, Open Hands Food Pantry, $2,000
• Northeast Iowa Community Action, Fayette County Direct Assistance Funds, $3,333
• Oelwein Area Council of Churches, Oelwein Area Kitchen Cupboard, $2,000
“We are truly thankful to the Fayette County Community Foundation for providing local public health additional funding to assist in protecting the health and safety of Fayette County residents for COVID-19 response efforts,” said Jessica Wegner, community health coordinator with Fayette County Public Health. “From PPE and COVID-19 education to disease investigations, Fayette County Public Health continues to address the healthcare needs of our local businesses, healthcare centers, clergy, long-term care facilities, schools, law enforcement, EMS, childcare centers, cities and community as a whole.”
“The Fayette County Community Foundation is working with a number of partners in Fayette County who have a good pulse on the local needs and are helping us direct funds to where they are needed most,” said Mallory Hanson, representative for the Fayette County Community Foundation and director of Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism. “This is a difficult time for all and our priority at the Community Foundation is to help support the efforts of our nonprofits working on the front lines of this pandemic. We are grateful for all they are doing for our communities.”
Additional funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the COVID-19 disaster, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent phases of the crisis recovery efforts.
The Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund provides an opportunity for the public to give in response to the local aspects of the disaster with the reassurance their donations will be used to quickly move resources to where they are most needed and to adapt to evolving needs.
Persons who wish to make a gift to the fund may go to cfneia.org/fayettecovidfund and clicking on the “Give Today” button. Gifts can also be directed to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made out to Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund. Online gifts are strongly encouraged to have funds accessible for quick response to needs.
Persons seeking more information about the Fayette County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, may visit fayetteccf.org or call 319-287-9106.