The Oelwein FFA students started transforming their empty greenhouse into aisles of bountiful plants toward end of February. FFA advisor Dan Doeing said that after the school shutdown in March due to the pandemic, he was able to allow one to two students at a time with parent permission to help with the greenhouse for watering, transplanting, etc. He also had some staff members in the school to help as they got closer to the sale dates.
The virtual greenhouse sale is going on all this week through online sales at www.husky-mart.square.site. Persons can view all of the plants and vegetables on this site and place their orders.
Pickup dates and times are as follows:
Tuesday, May 5, 9 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday, May 6, 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8, 3-6 p.m.
Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m. to noon.
Persons needing to schedule a possible pickup appointment outside of these times, should email ddoeing@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
When picking up purchases, persons are advised to drive up to the Oelwein FFA Greenhouse, located in the courtyard of Oelwein High School near the football stadium. Honk if you need to let someone know you’re there, or call Dan Doeing, FFA adviser, at 815-585-2042. Tell the person the name on the order and they will deliver the items to your vehicle for you.
If you are wanting to purchase more, please bring the exact change or expect any extra cash to be given as a donation to the FFA Chapter. Checks can be made payable to Oelwein FFA.
“We were lucky to partner with the Husky Mart this year, that already had a credit card option for paying, which we did not have before. This feature allows more people to be able to buy online,” Doeing said.
Operation of the FFA Greenhouse is to help students learn the business skills that go with running a greenhouse, from the cost of materials to figuring the profit margins. Doeing said they were able to get some of that accomplished before the shutdown.
“Sales so far have been pretty good. People have been really supportive and adapted to the online format. A lot of sunflowers and pumpkins and a different variety than in past years,” he said.
Doeing added that this year is bittersweet in that it is his last year with the district, having accepted a position closer to home for himself and his fiancée in their home state of Illinois. Because of the mandatory shutdown, he will not be able to say goodbye to all the students he has worked with the past six and a half years. FFA seniors in this year’s graduating class were his first seventh graders when he started at Oelwein.
“They are a great group and I wish them nothing but the best success in their futures,” he said.