This week, the Independence Public Library invites all community members to find the library at their place by visiting the website – www.independenceia.org/library – to access virtual services and resources. While the library’s facility is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the public can discover ebooks, audiobooks, a Spring into Reading Challenge, research and learning tools, online story times, and much more – all from home.
The Independence Public Library has some things in store for you during National Library Week and through much of the month of May. There are National Library Week daily challenges each day, April 19-April 25. Those will be posted on Facebook, Instagram, and the library’s website. Take part and show your participation through posting on social media or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com, and the library will enter you into the contest each time.
The library would like to support our local businesses, so prizes are $20 gift cards and include those participating in the Independence Chamber’s Buy Now Shop Later promotion. There will be a drawing with 10 winners, and the prizes will be mailed.
Reading and being active are important during these difficult times, so the library will also be offering a spring reading challenge online through Beanstack, a program that helps track your reading and activities. Go to the library’s website and click on the Spring into Reading Challenge under Library News. It will link you to Beanstack, which you can also find at independenceia.beanstack.org, to register for the challenge.
To complete the spring reading challenge, which goes from April 19 to May 19, read 12 hours (three per week) and pick options from the activities – just for fun, read at home, for others, and create and share. Those who complete the program will be entered into a drawing. There will be 10 lucky winners of $20 gift cards, each for a local business. Prizes will be mailed to your home.
In addition, the library has been offering online Story Times on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The library plans to continue this service and will add Stories for You @ 2 during National Library Week. Stories for You @ 2 will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. This also will be available via Facebook Live, and Vonnie Hoskins will share some great stories that are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages! These story videos will stay on Facebook for about a month or so before being taken down, per copyright restrictions.
The original theme for National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic would force libraries to close their buildings. In response to our rapidly changing times, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.
If you have any questions or comments, please visit the library’s website at www.independenceia.org/library, call us at 319-334-2470 (we will check and answer messages once a day Monday through Friday), or email us at iplcirculation@gmail.com. Take care and be safe out there…we really miss being able to see you and serve you in person.