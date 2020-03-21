As life and livelihood as we have known it changes dramatically or comes to a grinding halt, many with new-found time on their hands are wondering how they can help to alleviate stress for others or improve the situation.
Persons are reminded to call/text friends, neighbors and relatives to say a few words of encouragement, share some news, a recipe, a photo, and stay in touch with one another. Contact with other humans reminds us that we are all in this pandemic together, and hopefully, we will all get through it.
Some agencies have been especially adversely affected and are making a plea to the public to help with certain needs.
Consider donating personal protect equipment to assist in COVID-19 response
Businesses and organizations are urged to donate personal protective equipment, or PPE.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is encouraging Iowa businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment to assist health care providers and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.
Any type of health care PPE will be welcomed, especially gloves, gowns, eye protection, N95, and masks. Local public health and local emergency management officials will work to address needs locally and beyond.
“This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly,” said Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health. “Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren’t immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front line of this dis-ease.”
To donate PPE, contact Fayette County local emergency manager, Lisa Roberts, 563-412-9200.
Donate blood
Across the blood industry, nearly 4,000 blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in some 130,000 fewer blood donations due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Locally, it is forecasted thousands of lost units of lifesaving blood.
To help make up for the losses, Life Serve Blood Center is extending donor center hours. If you’re healthy and well, consider donating soon.
Local donor sites:
Decorah — March 26
Fairbank — March 31
Waukon — April 6
Decorah — April 23
Sumner — May 4
West Union — May 6
Oelwein — May 21
Visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org for more information or to make an appointment.
No walk-ins will be allowed.