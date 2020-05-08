U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-1st District, announced on Friday nearly a million dollars in federal funding to expand capacity for COVID-19 testing at three community health centers in her district.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will give $301,084 to the Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids, $195,304 to Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque, and $381,619 to Peoples Community Health Center, Inc. in Waterloo.
"Expanding testing is absolutely essential to keeping our community safe and slowing the spread of this pandemic," Finkenauer said. “I am happy to see additional funding for increased testing that Congress approved in the CARES Act is reaching our district. We will continue to fight for Iowa as we battle this pandemic."