WASHINGTON, DC – On Friday, March 27, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) sent a letter to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recognizing the governor’s efforts regarding the outbreak of coronavirus in the state and urging consideration of a statewide “stay-at-home” order following the first reported death of a patient in Dubuque County, and the subsequent deaths of two more Iowans.
“After consulting with medical professionals, especially those in the Dubuque area where we saw the first tragic passing of a coronavirus patient,” Finkenauer said in the letter, “I feel even more strongly that we must take every precaution to protect our families and the essential workers who our state and the nation rely on.”
Finkenauer expressed the desire to work together with the governor to keep Iowans safe. Also of note, a separate letter was sent to Governor Reynolds from 128 Iowa physicians and advanced practice providers (APP) which states, “We believe now is the time to facilitate “shelter in place” social distancing as soon as possible and ahead of more cases of COVID-19 that will certainly arise in the coming days and weeks.”
Finkenauer, in her letter to Governor Reynolds, also pointed out the potentially harmful effects the outbreak could have on the state’s economy and food supply if a stay-at-home order wasn’t installed.
“A stay-at-home order will not only help protect our health care providers and other essential frontline workers, but also Iowans who work in our state’s most important industries,” Finkenauer said. “Iowa plays a critical role in our nation’s economy as a major player in the domestic food supply chain. From our farmers in the field to food processors on the factory line to those stocking the shelves at our local grocery stores, Americans – both urban and rural – are connected to our state’s food system. If we fail to control the spread of coronavirus and cases in Iowa continue to multiply, I am concerned not only about the long-term effects on our local economies but also the immediate impact on food and agriculture production.”
Finkenauer added that the health and safety of Iowa families has to be the top priority for everyone involved and time is of the essence.
“I stand ready to fight for whatever resources you require to help our state navigate this crisis, and I recognize that additional support will be needed while a stay-at-home order is in place,” Finkenauer said.
Ongoing Response Efforts
- On March 27, Finkenauer voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, an emergency aid package to help hospitals, frontline workers, and working families across Iowa and the country.
- On March 26, held a telephone town hall for constituents in the First Congressional District. Business and workforce leaders from around the district answered questions about personal financial impacts of the coronavirus response.
- On March 25, Finkenauer released her priorities she pushed to have included in the third coronavirus response supplemental – Preparing Iowa Communities & Protecting our Families.
- On March 19, Finkenauer held a telephone town hall for constituents in the First Congressional District. Health officials from Black Hawk and Linn counties participated and answered questions, as well as the liaison for Dubuque City and County Emergency Health Response Team.
- Finkenauer also sent a letter to federal health officials on March 19, urging them to ensure Iowa medical professionals have the necessary protective equipment to treat patients.
- Finkenauer joined a call for President Trump to use his authority under the Defense Production Act of 1950 to increase production of necessary medical supplies. On March 18, President Trump announced he would use the authority to avoid supply shortages.
- On March 17, Finkenauer reached out to community leaders in Iowa asking for their concerns, priorities, and more info on how the outbreak is affecting local economies.
- On March 15, Finkenauer sent a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds encouraging the state to create a more centralized location for key information, including consideration of school closures.
- Finkenauer voted to pass an emergency package to help Iowa families and health professionals impacted by coronavirus on March 14.
- Taking early action, Finkenauer voted to approve a critical coronavirus funding package to help expand testing and research. Finkenauer also sent an oversight letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar seeking specific answers on whether local health agencies and hospitals have the tools they need.
- On March 13, Finkenauer helped host a Small Business Committee hearing on coronavirus and asked a witness about health and safety, and financial security for hardworking Iowans impacted by coronavirus.
- Finkenauer followed up that hearing with an oversight letter asking the Small Business Administration (SBA) about their progress on providing information on small business assistance to Iowans along with what methods they will be doing outreach to Iowa businesses. Later that day, the SBA posted this information webpage.
- Finkenauer also published a coronavirus informational page to help Iowans access important information regarding the global pandemic. The page is available at https://finkenauer.house.gov/coronavirus-information.
Finkenauer’s office has been in contact with area hospitals, business organizations, schools, and colleges with respect to the virus to understand any ongoing concerns. Finkenauer has also spoken with Governor Kim Reynolds for an update on Iowa’s response to coronavirus.