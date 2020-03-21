Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. has announced there will be no services or activities through the end of March. The spokesperson for the church said in light of the concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and for the safety and well-being of the congregation and visitors, all church-related activity is suspended. Updates will be posted as they become available.

