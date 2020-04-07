The first COVID-19 related death in Benton County was announced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday as 102 new cases, the most in a single day in Iowa, were announced to bring the total cases reported in the state to 1,048.
During her daily press conference, Reynolds reported the Benton County individual was between the ages of 61-80, the 26th death in Iowa. An additional case of COVID-19 (middle aged adult) was also reported, bringing the total positive cases to 11 in the county. Three new counties-Buena Vista Delaware and Green- saw a case of the virus reported for the first time. Reynolds also reported that 341 Iowans have recovered from the virus.
The governor used the press conference to address questions over the Iowa National Guard’s role in the COVID-19 response, including distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care facilities in Iowa. Maj. General Ben Corell overviewed the National Guard’s role to “mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”
“The soldiers and airmen of the Iowa National Guard are proud to be a part of the solution as we all work together during this unprecedented challenge facing Iowa and our nation,” Corell said. “We currently have over 200 on duty directly supporting the state’s response. As we speak, transportation units are the road delivering vital PPE out to county emergency management facilities across our state. Since these PPE missions began last month, we have delivered PPE to all 99 counties in Iowa and in many counties we have made multiple deliveries.”
Corell stated the Iowa National Guard will deploy additional soldiers and airmen for the mission if necessary. Three taskforce headquarters have been set up in the state to help coordinate response efforts. Six coordination centers have also been set up in each of the six healthcare regions designated by the state. These centers are located in Cedar Rapids (Region 6, covering Vinton), Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Camp Dodge, Sioux City and Mason City.
The governor will continue to hold press conferences on a daily basis Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. after previously holding them at 2:30 p.m. Vinton Newspapers will continue to provide updates relevant to our readership as they are made available.