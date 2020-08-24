Fayette County has recorded its first confirmed death from COVID-19. The Fayette County Department of Public Health made the announcement Monday morning, Aug. 24. The victim was only described as within the 61-80 age range. No other information such as gender or health condition prior to contracting the virus was given.
As of Monday, Fayette County has reported 123 persons with COVID-19, one more new case in the past 24 hours. In the county, 3,058 persons have been tested with 2,919 negative results.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Jamie Hoey, Public Health Director spokesperson. “Fayette County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities. This is an unfortunate reminder that the virus is still circulating in our community.”
The FCPH encourages all residents continue to follow all precautions to avoid getting sick and passing the virus onto others. Those precautions include:
• Wash your hands often;
• Avoid close contact with others;
• Wear a face mask when you have to be around others like at the grocery store or work or when it’s difficult to properly social distance;
• Cover coughs and sneezes;
• Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly, and
• Monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself then call your health care provider and follow their advice.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.