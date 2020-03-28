First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, D-Decorah, asked in a letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to consider issuing a shelter-in-place order in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Three Iowans had died because of the COVID-19 illness.
"After consulting with medical professionals, especially those in the Dubuque area where we saw the first tragic passing of a coronavirus patient, I feel even more strongly that we must take every precaution to protect our families and the essential workers who our state and the nation rely on," Finkenauer said in the letter.
The governor also recently was sent a letter from 128 Iowa physicians and advanced practice providers that said, “We believe now is the time to facilitate 'shelter in place' social distancing as soon as possible and ahead of more cases of COVID-19 that will certainly arise in the coming days and weeks,” according to Finkenauer.
"A stay-at-home order will not only help protect our health care providers and other essential frontline workers, but also Iowans who work in our state’s most important industries," Finkenauer said in her letter. "Iowa plays a critical role in our nation’s economy as a major player in the domestic food supply chain. From our farmers in the field to food processors on the factory line to those stocking the shelves at our local grocery stores, Americans—both urban and rural—are connected to our state’s food system. If we fail to control the spread of coronavirus and cases in Iowa continue to multiply, I am concerned not only about the long-term effects on our local economies but also the immediate impact on food and agriculture production."
Finkenauer added she wants to work with the governor.
"I stand ready to fight for whatever resources you require to help our state navigate this crisis, and I recognize that additional support will be needed while a stay-at-home order is in place," Finkenauer said.