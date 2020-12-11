First round of county vaccinations to start later: Community Health to inoculate medical and emergency service providers, nursing homes to get vaccine through federal pharmacy partnership

Assuming the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clears its last two main regulatory hurdles for emergency use authorization and that distribution goes as planned, Fayette County’s Gundersen Palmer Community Health could receive the vaccine the week of Dec. 28.
“That’s all pending if it’s approved and if we get the shipment,” Jamie Hoey, public information officer for Gundersen Palmer Community Health, said Thursday. The agency contracts with Fayette County to deliver public health services.
That’s two weeks later than public health nurse Jes Wegner estimated the shipments would arrive at a Dec. 4 meeting. Wegner said at the time that plans were in flux.
“We are allocating to just frontline health care workers — hospitals and emergency medical service providers,” Hoey said, referring to the first subset of distribution, which state and federal regulators have termed “phase 1A” of vaccine rollout.
This will include MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, clinics, and ambulance services and the various town fire-district EMS teams such as Westgate.
To find the number of vaccines to order Community Health contacted hospitals and requested the total number of employees at the hospitals and associated clinics, and similarly with medical responders.
The vaccines require two doses, and the state is expecting the second dose later but within the needed time frame.
"The individuals who receive this initial phase will need a second round. But we have confirmation through our planning numbers that that will come within the timeframe that they need it 21 days and 28 days," Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said Dec. 3.
“As far as hospitals we are handing them the vaccination and they will prioritize among themselves,” Hoey said. “Each hospital will each work internally to determine who will get it,” with priority expected to medical staff on the front lines.
An estimated 3,100 people in the county of more than 19,000 people would get vaccine in the first round, Wegner said at the Dec. 4 Fayette County Board of Health meeting.
Vaccine delivery to long-term care facility staff and patients is also planned as part of phase 1A but not by Community Health. Rather, it will fall under jurisdiction of a federal pharmacy partnership contract.
According to Iowa’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy draft, “Centers for Disease Control will collaborate with CVS, Walgreens and Community Pharmacy to provide on-site vaccination clinics for long term care facility residents.”
The national pharmacy chain partners will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine. For long-term storage, the vaccine must be kept at negative 94 Fahrenheit (-70 Celsius) ultra cold storage.
“Moderna is not the one that requires the ultra cold (storage); that is the Pfizer,” Hoey said. The Moderna vaccine Community Health is expecting will last up to six months when stored at negative 4 Fahrenheit (-20 Celsius). Moderna announced on Nov. 16 that its vaccine remains stable at 36 to 46 Fahrenheit (2 to 8 Celsius), the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for 30 days, and will keep at room temperature for up to 12 hours.
Long-term care and assisted living facilities could register with the federally operated program via links shared by IDPH, according to the state strategy. The list of accepted facilities is received weekly from Centers for Disease Control, shared with partners and posted to the Health Alert Network.
Pharmacy partners in this area such as CVS “are going to work directly with long-term care facilities in Fayette County,” Hoey said, emphasizing: “This does not include assisted livings. Fayette County Public Health doesn’t have anything to do with that.”
Assisted and independent living, elder group home and residential care, and people age 65 and older will be eligible for inoculation slightly later, in phase 1B, according to the state strategy document.
The Moderna vaccine and booster shot that Public Health is getting to give to hospitals will need to be spaced 28 days apart between doses.
“(Recipients) will receive the second dose in January for Phase 1A,” Hoey said. Both shots must be from the same manufacturer, which goes for “any vaccine,” she said.
“You are not fully covered from the vaccine until you get your second shot,” Hoey said. Health care workers are still going to use all the personal protective equipment and sanitation best practices, as before the vaccine, she noted.
“What we are telling hospitals to do from an administration standpoint is: Don’t give all the vaccines on the same day,” Hoey said. “They want to stagger so they can keep their critical care workers working.”
Side effects of the Moderna vaccine from preliminary results of the phase three efficacy and safety trial, according to Pharmacy Times on Nov. 16, include COVID-19 symptoms such as (after the second dose): fatigue (9.7%), muscle pain (8.9%), joint pain (5.2%) and headaches (4.5%), pain (4.1%) and redness at the injection site (2%) “all which were generally short-lived, according to Moderna.” Preliminary results from the ongoing FDA-phase-three safety and efficacy trial found Moderna’s vaccine 94.5% effective.
An advisory panel to the FDA will consider the safety and efficacy data in considering whether to recommend that the FDA grant an emergency use authorization for this vaccine.
The data will be released on the FDA site on Tuesday for public comment, preceding a daylong advisory panel meeting Thursday, Dec. 17, similar to the advisory panel meeting last Thursday where they voted 17-4 with one abstention to approve the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine for ages 16 and up.
Some panelists were uncomfortable extrapolating data from older trial participants to 16 and 17-year-olds, according to discussion quoted in Bloomberg (Dec. 10).
The FDA advisory panel agenda considering whether to recommend the emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17 says they will consider recommending it for ages 18 and up, as of late this week.
“Overall even though we are not getting as many as we need, from a public health standpoint this is still a cause for celebration,” Hoey said. “Every little bit is going to help.”
Hoey indicated that yes, she will get the vaccine when it is available to her. “I trust the science. There are a lot of smart people working on this. Educate yourself. Do not rely on social media... Go to credible sources, the CDC, your (health care) provider, local public health.” Even to someone who already had the virus, she said: “Everybody should get vaccinated, yes,” when available to their segment of the population — except that “right now it is not approved for children. What the definition of children is is right now unknown.” This was just before the advisory panel had voted on extending the Pfizer vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds. She noted the vast majority of children with the virus to her understanding were experiencing minimal symptoms and recovering. Again, best to talk to a health care provider if they are in an at-risk subgroup.
As for when population groups in phase 1B will have the opportunity to get the vaccine administered, “I do not know when,” Hoey said. “If we had to speculate it would be in January.” She indicated the plans were in flux and could change in a couple of weeks.
The state plan specifies who is eligible for vaccination in phase 1B (in addition to others over age 65 as mentioned):
Phase 1B will also include other essential workers who cannot socially distance in the workplace such as emergency and law-enforcement personnel not included in phase 1A, food packaging and distribution workers, teachers, school staff and childcare providers, and adults with high-risk medical conditions who have risk factors for severe COVID-19 such as cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney disease, immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, serious heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy, sickle cell disease, type two diabetes mellitus and obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher).
“Teachers will be considered in a priority group, however it will not be in the first phase,” Hoey said, indicating they will not be in phase 1A.
She was responding to comments Gov. Kim Reynolds made on Wednesday about wanting to reopen schools full-time for second semester, citing an industry study concerned with loss of proficiency.
This raised skepticism from some area administrators, who have been following state orders issued earlier this fall that 50% of classes should be in-person. Reynolds now says 50% in-person should be a minimum.
