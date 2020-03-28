As these shelter-at-home days stretch into weeks, at least one Oelwein resident took up the mission to brighten the lives of other shut ins — 137 to be exact.
That is the total number of residents living in the three local care facilities, Grandview HealthCare, MercyOne Senior Care, and Oelwein Health Care Center.
Buds ‘n Blossoms floral and gift shop in downtown Oelwein received a special delivery order Thursday from an anonymous local person who wanted to send a flower to each resident in the town’s nursing homes.
“No where is the isolation causing a greater impact than in care facilities,” said Charter Leete, Buds ‘n Blossoms’ owner. “This person just wanted to spread a little brightness and cheer and make someone’s day. Of course, flowers are the perfect way to do that.”
Charter had the big order ready to go Friday afternoon and made the rounds to each facility. He was not allowed entrance, but was met at the doors by staff who accepted the colorful gifts and saw that they were distributed.
“Flowers automatically bring a smile to your face,” said the longtime florist. “It was just a really special thing to do, especially for those who really look forward to the visitors they can’t have right now. We were thrilled to be part of it.”
Charter said business hasn’t been as good as it normally is, but they are still taking and filling orders every day.
“We are considered an agriculture-based business, so we are allowed to stay in operation. I think we will see more of these acts of kindness through the duration of this pandemic. People still want to do things for one another, they just have to find different ways of accomplishing it,” he said.