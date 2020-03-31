With all of the virus fears and the negative we’re surrounded with, I’ve only recently been reminded of a story, a message of sorts, about the way we see or look at things. It’s the way we perceive or look at things these days that may very well be paramount to our well being.
Unfortunately, just as it’s easy to only remember the punch line of a joke, I can only remember the message of the story. I feel the message fits these trying times and is both pertinent and useful, so allow me to construct a story to serve as the cocoon around the message I’d like to share.
A school teacher enters his classroom and announces his intent to have a surprise test for all to take. In his hand is a stack of papers he hands out to his students with the top or blank part of the page face up. When he has them distributed he asks his students to turn the page over and write a paragraph or two about what they see on the paper. To the student’s surprise when they turned the page over there was only a blank white paper with a small black dot in the middle of the page. The teacher allowed the class 25 minutes to finish their exam.
After the time was up the teacher went around and collected all of the assignments and returned to his desk. One at a time he quickly rifled through the pages as if looking for something in particular.
When he finished he placed the stack on the corner of his desk and addressed the class by telling them they would not be graded on this assignment. He told them the test went just as he predicted.
Every student wrote about the black dot. Whether it be the size of the dot, the location of the dot on the page, or how dark the dot was against the white paper. Not one person wrote about the white paper that surrounded the dot.
The teacher went on to explain that the tiny black dot was placed to signify the darkness, or the bad things we experience in life and conversely, the white paper was to magnify the positive things we possess in life. Things like family, friends, health, jobs, pets, and so on. So many things on the white page to amplify our blessings and yet the focus was on the dark spot.
So many times our blessings in life are forgotten in the haze of a dark spot or dark place. Though the dark areas are miniscule and pale in comparison to the blessings or the white portion of the paper, it’s the dark areas that tend to rule or govern our focus. It’s the disappointments, the frustrations, the fears, and the anxieties, that overpower the positives.
The teacher concluded his class by suggesting they take their eyes away from the negatives and focus on the brighter, more positive parts in their lives.
The teacher’s message fits our situations as perfectly as the last stone that plugs the levee. We’re all fighting the same battle as invisible as our own tears in the rain. We’re each the captain of our own ships. Should you become lost, tossed, or broken, just stay up on the top-deck and keep your eye on the lighthouse that’s glowing faithfully in the harbor. You must believe that soon we will reach that light.