As a result of record high unemployment and positive COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the last week alone, the Food Bank has received many questions about whether or not they are still open.
“We want everyone to know that we are still open and our operations are not affected by the Governor’s new proclamation. Volunteerism is still allowed, and still very much needed. We are still delivering food to our partners and distributing food through our programs, just as we have in the last month,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “We are still here for people if and when they need food, and that goes for all northeast Iowans, not just Black Hawk County residents.”
On the heels of Gov. Reynolds new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration and requiring additional protective measures in RMCC Region 6, the Food Bank was reassured that volunteerism would still be allowed, a reassuring sign amidst a near 20% increase in need as COVID-19 penetrates northeast Iowa communities.
As the need increases, the Food Bank continues to rely on its programs and partner agencies distribute food to those in need. In addition, the Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry program continues to make monthly tops to 13 different rural communities, where they open a pop-up pantry where clients can drive through and pick up food (please see attached schedule). An additional Mobile Food Pantry was initiated earlier this month in Charles City, as Floyd county residents saw a significant decrease in food-accessibility. The Food Bank will release more information about continuing this monthly distribution, in the weeks to come.
“People are also curious as to how they can help during this time, and we want to remind them that donations and volunteerism remain the key to getting us through this,” said Prather. “Volunteer shifts are 9AM-11AM and 11AM-1PM, Monday through Friday, and 1PM-3PM Monday through Thursday. We also encourage those interested to volunteer at local agencies still providing hunger relief in their communities. They also need a lot of help. Please keep in mind that if you are a part of a vulnerable population, please stay home to avoid any risk of getting sick. As for donations, you can donate anytime online through our website or by mailing us a check.”
The Food Bank would like to remind people that thanks to the Black Hawk County COVID-19 relief fund, donations are being matched up to $50,000 from now through the end of April. With one of the largest cost increases the Food Bank has ever seen, donations and fundraisers will be necessary to help fill that gap. To make a donation or start a Facebook fundraiser, people can visit their website.
“As we watch the news of catastrophically high unemployment claims occurring across the nation and particularly in northeast Iowa, we are reminded that our Crisis Response will be measured in months, and not weeks. The Food Bank is committed to staying open and safely working the frontlines of hunger as northeast Iowa continues to be impacted,” said Prather. “I would also like to praise and thank our member agency network for their work in staying open to serve those in need. We appreciate your partnership and are doing everything we can to provide you the resources they need for their communities.”
Any future updates will be found on both the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Facebook and Twitter pages as well as our website at www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 8 million pounds of food, which provided over 6.9 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank provides eight programs that serve the Community: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding and a Community Garden. Encompassing all eight of these programs is a commitment to nutrition education. The Food Bank is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.