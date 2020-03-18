Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Food Pantry
by John Klotzbach editor@bulletinjournal.com

The Food Pantry Will Distribute Food but our doors will be closed to the public. To get service, people need to Call the Food Pantry at 319-334-2451 for an appointment to receive curbside service. Instructions will be given to you when you call. If the line is busy, TEXT or call 319-430-3187 and leave a call back number.

Donors: All donations coming into the Food Pantry must be disinfected so we ask you to please donate money.

Volunteers are needed to help us implement the new distribution program.

The Food Pantry WILL continue to meet the food needs of Buchanan County.

