Four businesses from Bremer County have received grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority as part of the Small Business Relief program in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Receiving funds during the first round of awards are The Dirty Dog American Bar & Grill ($25,000), El Sol Waverly Mexican Restaurant ($25,000), Whiskey Junction ($5,000) and SWARM Sports Bar & Grille ($15,000). There was a second round announced recently, which had no Bremer County businesses included, and there won’t be a third round.
Gov. Kim Reynolds launched the Iowa Small Business Relief Program to provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000-$25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest. The application window for this program was closed as of noon, March 31.