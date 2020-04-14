Waverly Chamber of Commerce

Four businesses from Bremer County have received grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority as part of the Small Business Relief program in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Receiving funds during the first round of awards are The Dirty Dog American Bar & Grill ($25,000), El Sol Waverly Mexican Restaurant ($25,000), Whiskey Junction ($5,000) and SWARM Sports Bar & Grille ($15,000). There was a second round announced recently, which had no Bremer County businesses included, and there won’t be a third round.

Gov. Kim Reynolds launched the Iowa Small Business Relief Program to provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000-$25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest. The application window for this program was closed as of noon, March 31.