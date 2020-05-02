The Celebrate Indee Committee and the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning they are cancelling their Fourth of July activities.
“It is with heavy hearts that Celebrate Indee and the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce announce the cancellation of our 2020 Celebrate Indee festival and Fourth of July parade,” stated a Facebook post. “Over the years, these events have been blessed to continue on as planned amidst the threats of flood, road construction, and other natural disasters. Never did we expect this event to be cancelled due to a global health pandemic, COVID-19. This would have been the 19th year for the Celebrate Indee festival and the 160th annual Fourth of July parade.”
“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to be part of,” said Chamber Executive Director Nikki Barth, “as it was one that was not taken lightly. My heart hurts, as Fourth of July is Independence’s holiday, but it was the right decision for our community.”
Donations to offset pre-paid expenses are being accepted through the celebrateindee.com website. Look for the “Donate” button in the upper right corner of the page.
The Celebrate Indee Committee will also be hosting a t-shirt sale.