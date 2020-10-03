INDEPENDENCE – Annette Harbaugh, food service director at the Independence Community Schools (ICSD), reminds families of school-age children that all students are eligible for free, full breakfasts and lunches until December 22, or until federal funds run out.
Junior/senior high school students are currently following the hybrid instruction model where students in Group A attend on-site classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and alternating Fridays. Group B students attend on-site classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and alternating Fridays. On the days the students aren’t on-site, they learn at home.
Harbaugh says the food service staff is sending bags of food home with students to cover the days they learn at home.
The free meals do not include individual milk, ala carte, or second meals.