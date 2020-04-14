In small town Iowa, a major event for teens after getting their driver’s licenses was cruising through the downtown area, either with their own vehicle or the family station wagon. It didn’t matter what kind of car one had, it was all about driving, seeing friends, and having a little harmless fun.
In Oelwein, the favorite cruising night used to be Thursdays because the stores were open later on that day and there was more going on to see. Many teens borrowed Mom or Dad’s car and, with 50 cents or a dollar’s worth of gas, drove up and down Frederick Avenue all evening.
The recent quarantining of families from their friends and neighbors due to the coronavirus pandemic has made many lonesome and perhaps a little stir crazy. Oelwein resident Barb Geilenfeld posted a suggestion a few weeks ago on a social media page asking folks if they would like to cruise through downtown on the next Friday night, just like in the old days. To her surprise and delight, there was immediate response from many.
The first Friday night cruise saw a couple dozen or more participants for the 6 p.m. event. The second Friday, April 3, was rainy, but many still attended. Last Friday, April 10, it was evident the idea was catching on with more than 50 vehicles of all kinds cruising from 6 p.m. until dusk.
It may seem like a trivial occurrence to some, but after being cooped up for more than three weeks, people welcomed the opportunity to drive up and down the main drag, wave at their neighbors and friends and stop for curbside delivery of fresh popcorn from The Grand Theatre.
Melissa “Mel” Schmitz and her son Zane Larson were among those participating Friday night. She said they have driven every week. She heard about the cruising from Kenny Magsamen and passed it along to other friends that belong to car cruises in other towns.
“We like cruising Friday nights. It’s a lot of fun. You can get out and about and not have to stay at home. It makes a happy atmosphere for everyone to enjoy and appreciate,” Mel said. She and fiancé Jeremy Larson own and operate J & M Shop, and automotive repair business. She noted there were several different businesses cruising with them.
“We have seen people from Fredericksburg, Strawberry Point and Independence area cruising with us. Every week it seems like it’s someone different in the cruise,” she said.
Chuck Geilenfeld said Good Friday’s cruise was the biggest turnout so far.
“There was everything – family cars, classics, pickups, bikes, even a few convertibles. I think the theatre sold about $100 worth of popcorn,” he said.
“The popcorn idea is a great thing to include,” Mel added. “It helps to support local business even when they can’t be open. Gas prices being cheap makes it nice, too.”
A couple of Oelwein police cruisers took part in the drive about, as well, occasionally reminding folks to practice the six-foot social distancing orders, and to stay in their vehicles if they stopped in a vacant lot to chat.
Sue Crandall was one of the braver drivers to ride with the top down on her BMW convertible.
“It was great fun! I think five of my neighbors were in the cruise. It was fun to see all the older cars and a lot of smiling faces. All the kids riding sure enjoyed it,” she said.
Plans are to continue the Friday night cruising for the duration of government regulations for safe distancing due to the coronavirus. Everyone is welcome to join the weekly cruises that begin at 6 p.m. from Sacred Heart parking lot where vehicles line up for the drive and wave through town.