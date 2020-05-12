Oelwein Odd Rods president Paul Ganske says the traditional Friday Night Parking event will look a little different this Friday.
The Odd Rods received permission from the City Council earlier this year to host their monthly Friday Night Parking events on the third Friday each month, May through September in downtown Oelwein.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing for the safety of everyone, Ganske says the first Friday Night Parking event set for May 15, will be a cruise, rather than parking and socializing.
“We want to still host an event, but also abide by the governor’s recommendations on social distancing, etc. So, we will have a cruise that will begin at 6 p.m.,” Ganske said. He added that he isn’t comfortable telling people to all meet at a certain location, because that would be a gathering of more than 10. Instead Ganske suggests anyone that wants to take part in the cruise should just join in along the route, which will be through downtown Oelwein from the V.F.W. at the north end of main street, to Sacred Heart Church.
“Like all of our parking events, anyone is welcome to join in; you don’t need to be a member of the Odd Rods. It will start at 6 and people can cruise until they have had enough cruising. We’re not setting an end time. People who want to park and watch the cars go by are welcome to do that, too, but please stay in your vehicles so that everyone is safe,” Ganske said.