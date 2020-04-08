For years, survivors of domestic violence have turned to Friends of the Family as a way to physically escape the threats made on them at home.
However, in this time of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Waverly-based organization had to make several shifts in how the staff works and how they serve those needing their services.
Ben Brustkern, executive director of Friends of the Family, said like the rest of society, the organization has implemented social distancing guidelines both with the staff and the shelter. The majority are working off-site, with two staff members working at the Waverly shelter and two working in an outreach office to make sure the crisis line is covered.
Meanwhile, Friends of the Family has been trying to lessen the number of people who are in the shelter. It has only six bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“We’ve been working to get that population down to just or two or three unrelated family units or single units,” Brustkern said. “We’re using local hotels to provide that safety aspect that somebody is looking for when fleeing domestic violence.
“What we’ve decided … it’s a much better option for us to figure out how to hotel people and keep people separated from each other rather than risking an infection running through people in the shelter and our staff that is up there covering.”
He said that the virus has put a different kind of stress on them. He said they are good at being available and wanting to help people, but having to work remotely is different for them.
“It certainly creates a different work for them,” Brustkern said. “I think there’s a challenge for that, too… checking in on clients by phone or text messages versus being in the home working with them one-on-one and helping them move toward self-sufficiency.”
As far as the clients, he said being quarantined at home is not the safest situation for many in abusive relationships. The crisis line — 1-800-410-SAFE (7233) — is still available for those who need help, and the shelter is there for emergencies.
“The services have not stopped,” he said. “We’re making sure that we can provide that essential intervention that is needed.”
In addition to those services, Friends of the Family continues to provide rental assistance for clients who need more permanent housing. Brustkern said the staff is still working on case management, getting paperwork signed and getting clients into rental units as quickly as possible.
Brustkern believes his staff is doing a “magnificent job” in handling their duties during the pandemic so far.
“I think our services have fallen right in line with what we can do best while keeping people safe and apart from each other,” he said. “Our services are meant to be intensive and in-person.”
However, the shift to using hotels is creating some financial burdens, and by the end of April — which is when the latest rounds of federal and state virus mitigation guidelines are set to expire — Brustkern is worried about whether the budget would allow for more hotel rooms or rental assistance.
“It just depends on how this continues to trend over the next four weeks,” he said. “Our big challenge is really going to be if we can hold our budget together while keeping people safe and distant.”
Meanwhile, the organization has a link on its Facebook post for its donations page — www.fofia.org/make-a-donation — and several area businesses have provided sponsorships to help Friends of the Family in its time of need.
“A $100 donation is going to provide us with a couple of nights of hoteling, almost 2½ nights for a family or an individual to escape domestic violence,” Brustkern said. “It’s really important if people are willing to open up their pocketbooks in this stressful time and support us. This goes a long way.
“We want to be sure coming out of this pandemic, we still have resources available to house people, also. A key to safety and a key to ending homelessness comes through housing.”
Once this emergency ends, whether it’s May 1 or later, Brustkern thinks Friends of the Family’s staff and board will need to take a close look at where they’re at financially and organizationally.
“We’re also identifying how to create different interventions that aren’t solely dependent on the shelter,” he said. “I’ve always been a proponent that shelter programs are great, but I would also love to not have a shelter program or if we didn’t need it, because first and foremost, housing is where we should be focusing on.”