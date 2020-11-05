Give blood at Oelwein Plaza on Nov_19 Nov 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Oelwein community blood drive is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Community Plaza, 25 West Charles Street. Appointments are required. Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Important Links CDC Iowa Department of Health World Health Organization