When four weeks ago, Steve Snedegar took over as CEO of GMT Corporation, the Waverly-rooted precision machining and fabrication company, he knew he was up for a challenge, as thriving in environments under pressure is one of his strongest suits.
But even the veteran executive, who brings over 30 years of experience in leading industrial technology manufacturing companies, could not have imagined that his leadership skills will be so fittingly essential in globally unprecedented times, now that the coronavirus has redefined the status quo in profound ways.
Running companies like GMT, that provide essential supply chain services to the government and the military in times of crisis, takes a special mindset, agility and a can-do attitude, Snedegar told Waverly Newspapers in a recent interview.
It is a role Snedegar never bargained for, but one he, like many other CEOs of essential suppliers, was dealt.
So he has accepted it and, along with his management team, is moving forward in implementing a plan to balance employee safety with the production demands and opportunities the new reality of working in COVID-19 circumstances has forced upon the industry and the world.
A task force made of management and front-line leadership in the company’s three plants has put in place what the company calls a “robust” action plan to minimize disruption and maximize opportunities even in case the situation in Iowa worsens.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has not issued a shelter-in-place order as of this writing, but has closed down schools and many businesses, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
But even if the governor shuts down all non-essential operations, GMT, one of the biggest employers in the area, will continue to operate.
With major clients such as Lockheed Martin and John Deere, it is considered an essential piece of critical government and military infrastructure projects, as well as for agriculture.
In terms of safety of its approximately 180 employees, the company is enforcing personal hygiene, plant cleanliness and social distancing practices, said Jamie Kramer, a former Human Resources manager who just stepped into the newly created role as the Director of Talent and Culture.
Kramer, who is also the company’s spokesperson, said that employees are briefed on protocols before each shift and are advised about how to minimize risk from the novel coronavirus in their daily lives.
In terms of supply chain and operational capacity, GMT is in good shape to continue with its production.
In fact, this may be an opportunity for immediate growth, as of this writing the company is in a position to handle a bigger work volume, according to Snedegar.
Established in 1973 by Larry and Jill Graening, the family business expanded over the years, and in 2019, the company was acquired by Summit Agricultural Group, a holding company which currently manages more than $600 million in assets in the United States and Brazil.
Snedegar, who has weathered hard times before in his long career as a leader, said the current situation is a test and an opportunity for the company — and the industry — to continue to innovate and diversify.
“I was brought into the company to grow it,” he said. “The past 47 years have been great, the family legacy still exists, but I want to make sure that the spirit persists in the next 50 years. We are committed to being a critical supplier.”
He added that one of his main long-term goals will be to continue the tradition of community support and corporate stewardship of helping the community prosper. He said the company encourages employees to shop locally and also invests in the local economy with care and deliberation.
“We are here to make a strong community stronger,” he said.