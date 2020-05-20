The state of Iowa is getting more businesses opening starting Friday and leading into the start of June.
During her daily press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that movie theaters, museums, pools and several other types of businesses will be allowed to reopen with the same measures in place for social distancing and reduced capacities. As of May 28, bars will also be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, and on June 1, interscholastic athletics will resume, with high school baseball and softball being allowed to commence.
This is a developing story.