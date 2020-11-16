In a rare evening statewide address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday called for Iowans to choose to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. She made her plea in conjunction with the signing of a new public health disaster proclamation that was to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
While she called for more mask wearing in public among other mitigation steps, she pointedly said she was asking for help not making mandates.
“Before I close, let me make one thing clear,” she said. “This isn’t about mandates. This isn’t about government. There isn’t enough law enforcement in the country to make sure that every Iowan is wearing a mask when they should. There aren’t enough sheriff’s in Iowa’s 99 counties to shut down every non-compliant bar.
“If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose. Businesses will close down once again. More schools will be forced to go online, and our health care system will fail and the cost in human life will be high. So now is the time to come together for the greater good, to look out for each other not because you’re told to, but because it’s the right thing to do. That’s who we are as Iowans and I know without a doubt that we will get though this together.
“May God continue to watch over all of us and bless this great state we call home."
A news release issued after her address says Reynolds signed a new proclamation that imposes a number of additional public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These new measures will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The news release says: “The proclamation requires that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn. The same requirements apply to visitors and employees inside State buildings. Additional mask requirements are imposed for certain specific establishments and gatherings.
“The proclamation also limits indoor social, community, business and leisure gatherings or events to 15 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 30. This includes wedding and funeral receptions, family gatherings and conventions. But it does not restrict gatherings that occur in the workplace as part of normal daily business or government operations.
“With the exception of high school, collegiate and professional sports, all organized youth and adult sports activities of any size are suspended. This includes basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming, dance, and group fitness classes at gyms. While high school sports and extracurricular activities are not prohibited, spectators at games or events are limited to 2 per student and are required to wear a mask.
“Restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, bingo halls, and indoor playgrounds are required to close at 10 p.m. and cannot host private gatherings of more than 15 people. Masks must be worn by staff who have direct contact with customers, and customers must wear masks when they are not seated at their table to eat or drink. The proclamation also requires masks inside casinos.
“The proclamation also requires hospitals to ensure that inpatient elective procedures are reduced by 50%.”
In the weeks leading up to her announcement, area public health departments and medical providers have issued pleas to the general public to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The number of admissions for many hospitals in northeast Iowa are at, or near capacity,” said Jamie Hoey, Fayette County Public Health spokesperson, in a statement issued in early November. “There is a desperate need to slow the spread, flatten the curve, and protect our community and population.”
County Public Health, in conjunction with Fayette County Board of Health, asked communities “to put into place an expectation of its citizens to step up and protect each other,” the statement from Hoey said. “Public Health is requesting that towns ask businesses to wear masks to ensure the health of employees and to protect customers.”