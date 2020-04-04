Governor Kim Reynolds in her daily press conference regarding the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa told reporters Friday that the extended suspensions and business closures to April 30 parallel other states.
“What other states are doing are much the same,” Gov. Reynolds said. “We continue to evaluate our data. If additional actions are necessary to protect Iowans, I will do so.”
The Governor said, “What matters is that we are all in this together.” She encouraged the media to continue to share the message that persons need to stay home if at all possible.
“If we can do this and be responsible, we can get through this sooner than later,” Reynolds said in her message. “A shelter-in-place order will not be issued. …We are doing what we can to flatten the curve, while at the same time not overwhelming our healthcare services. We continue to make those decisions based on data.”
The Governor also reported that 81 percent of Iowa’s workforce is in essential jobs, with only about 20 percent in non-essential jobs that are closed at this time.
Public health officials reported Friday another 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, raising the number to 699 across the state. There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other laboratories.
No new deaths were reported, so the number of lives lost from the pandemic in Iowa remains at 11.
Fayette County reported its third case, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60. There was one addi-tional case each in Allamakee and Clayton counties, both adults between 18 and 40 years of age.
One correction reported was a victim believed from Delaware County was actually from Linn County, so Delaware remains one of the few counties in northeast Iowa with no known positive cases. The virus is now present in 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
State health officials said 74 people are hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19, while another 46 are recovering from the virus after being discharged. The numbers also show that 347 Iowans who tested positive were never hospitalized.
Here is the most current information on the state’s 85 additional cases:
• Allamakee County: 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County: 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County: 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Crawford County: 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dallas County: 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Fayette County: 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Henry County: 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jackson County: 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County: 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
• Louisa County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Lyon County: 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County: 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Monona County: 1 elderly (81+)
• Muscatine County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• O’Brien County: 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Plymouth County: 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County: 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County: 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Shelby County: 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Sioux County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Story County: 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Tama County: 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Van Buren County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County: 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County: 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County: 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Persons can go to the website www.idph.iowa.gov to view a status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24-7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. This will support the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel, IDPH officials said.