INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a proclamation calling for people in Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) Region 6 (covering Northeast Iowa) to implement additional measures to protect residents, workers, and the public.
The proclamation now limits social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings in our area to “only people who live together in the same household. And it continues to limit weddings, funerals, and other spiritual or religious gatherings to no more than 10 people. The proclamation also requires people to remain six feet away from people outside their household whenever possible, and requires employers to take reasonable steps to increase telework and adopt reasonable precautions to protect the health of employees and the public at any in-person operations.”
The order is in effect through April.
City of Independence
In response to the proclamation, City Manager Al Roder announced the following modifications to City of Independence services:
City Hall
Closed to the public April 17-31. One staff person each day allowed in the building and will check mail, voicemail, etc. There are A/P, payroll, and financial reporting that will be completed based on days assigned to each person. All voice messages will be directed to appropriate staff who will have access through email to their voicemail messages. Mail will be available by calling city hall and coordinating a time to pick up mail.
Parks Department
Starting next week (April 20), staff will work at different locations.
All Other Departments
Other departments will continue to operate as they are currently. Police department, water, and sewer are all working alternating shifts. The library is closed, and most staff are working from home or as assigned by the director. The street department is operating outside and following all social distancing protocols, including each driving their own vehicle and sanitizing twice daily.
Buchanan County
Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County auditor, commissioner of elections, and secretary to the Board of Supervisors, stated all county buildings continue to be closed to the public.
“Staff that can work from home will continue to do so,” she said. “All other staff is working on a rotational basis to keep the distancing as recommended.”
School
School buildings will remain closed through the end of the school year except for approved meal site locations participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer food service program and those providing temporary emergency childcare.
Independence Superintendent Russ Reiter stated Thursday that the school will “continue to work with our families online and reach out to those that need connectivity.”
Reiter said a few administrators and central office personnel will be in their respective offices and they will continue to use electronic meeting software. Board Secretary Laura Morine and Technology Director Steve Noyes worked Thursday with Reiter and board members to work out details using Zoom with Facebook live for the Monday night school board meeting.
On Friday, Governor Reynolds called for the closure of schools and cancellation of spring sports.
“While I would like nothing more than to open up our schools and classrooms in May, we have to prioritize the health and safety of Iowans,” said Gov. Reynolds. “With our students at home, we must rely on continuous learning plans that are in place and prepare school districts for ‘Return to Learn’ in the fall. I greatly appreciate the work of [Iowa Department of Education] Director Ann Lebo and all our school administrators, educators, and staff during this unprecedented time.”
“Iowa teachers should be commended for how quickly they have transitioned from the classroom to online and distance learning,” said Lebo. “Our schools have really stepped up to the plate and worked hard to develop and implement continuous learning solutions in only a matter of weeks. We appreciate everything schools and families are doing to support children’s well-being while continuing to support their academic progress while school buildings are closed.”
The governor and the Iowa Department of Education also announced that the state of Iowa will:
- Waive instructional time requirements for the remainder of the 2019-2020 regularly scheduled academic year for schools that continue to provide continuous learning through one of two approved options, voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, required educational services, or a combination of the two.
- Require schools to submit a Return to Learn Plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1 outlining ways they will address disruptions to learning as a result of COVID-19. This could include summer school, enrichment activities, or other opportunities to address the needs of learners.
- Waive the requirement that schools start no earlier than August 23, allowing school districts and nonpublic schools to make local decisions about the length of their 2020-2021 academic year.