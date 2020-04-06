The number of cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County remains at three, although one more Northeast Iowa resident tested positive, an 18- to 40 year-old in Chickasaw County, Iowa health officials said Monday.
That person was among 78 new positive cases in the state, bringing positive cases to 946.
There were three more COVID-19 deaths Monday, in the East Central Iowa counties of Linn (two) and Tama (one). There have been 25 total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said. Last week alone, the state tallied 444 more cases and 16 more deaths, nearly two-thirds the death toll to date.
COVID-19 was found in four additional counties, now covering 75 counties, three-quarters of the state’s 99.
There have been 10,653 negative cases, and 284 have recovered.
This week is predicted to be particularly bad.
“We heard the surgeon general say yesterday that this is going to be a difficult week for our country,” Reynolds said. “We expect it to also be a difficult week in Iowa.”
“As I said a week ago, we thought we would see the peak here in another two to three weeks,” Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said to a question about contagion graph models. “That’s about the period of time when you look at the virus life cycle, a 14-day incubation period, that would be what we would expect based upon the mitigation measures the governor has already put into place. While models are helpful tools, what we really need Iowans to do now is stay home.”
Reynolds said earlier:
“I believe most Iowans are being responsible, but I need every Iowan to take responsibility for their health and the health of others. This week is critical: Stay home. The best way to avoid being exposed to the virus or exposing others is to stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like getting groceries or necessary supplies for medicine needs.
“Enjoy outdoor activities responsibly. Get outside, it’s important for your physical and mental well-being,” the governor said. “But again, maintain social distancing of 6 feet between yourself and others and don’t gather in groups of more than 10 people.”
“As I said last week, almost 80% of our workforce is essential workers and they’re going to continue to travel,” Reynolds said at one point.
“If your job requires you to work at a physical location, practice social distancing, critical hygiene and frequently disinfect your work area,” Reynolds said.
“And isolate yourself if you’re sick. If you or a family member has symptoms of a mild illness, stay home, wait seven days from the onset of your symptoms and at least 72 hours from the time all symptoms have resolved to return to normal activities,” she said.
“To all healthcare workers, thank you, you are our warriors and we can’t win this fight without you,” Reynolds said. “Please know we have your back and will do everything to support you.”
LONG-TERM
CARE OUTBREAKS
More than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa — and more than 40% of all deaths — are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for adults above age 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death, state health officials said.
The state has deemed 80 percent of Iowa’s workforce to be in “essential jobs” that will remain working, among them healthcare workers.
“We have an older population, 444 long-term care facilities,” Reynolds said in addressing outbreaks at such facilities. “We knew they would be the most vulnerable based on the data.”
She said the state has been taking measures since March 10, when it met with long-term care facility representatives regarding preparedness.
“As early as March 10, they started restricting visitors except for end of life circumstances. Department of Public Health required long-term care facilities to report if two or more residents of staff had respiratory illness … again preventing the onset of LTC breakouts… We have also — the state with our facilities and the Iowa Veterans Home — restricted visitors based also not only on DPH but Centers for Disease Control and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines so they mirrored what they were doing. Public Health issued guidelines for extended personal protective equipment use in long-term care facilities. On April 1, they recommended using personal protective equipment, face masks and eye protection, in long-term care facilities for all patient interaction.
“I want Iowans to know that we knew this would be an extremely vulnerable population,” Reynolds said.
CLOSURES
Reynolds announced more closures as part of a “targeted systematic approach,” employing mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the virus.
This closure order does not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods.
The following will be added to the closure list effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 until Thursday, April 30: malls; tobacco or vaping stores; toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores; social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses; bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks; museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos; race tracks and speedways; roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks; outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers; and campgrounds.
In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.
The following are establishments and behaviors that are already prohibited:
Mass gatherings of more than 10 people; restaurants and bars limited to carry out; fitness centers; swimming pools; salons — all salons, including all establishments providing the services of cosmetology, electrology, esthetics, nail technology, manicuring, and pedicuring, all as defined in Iowa Code § 157.1, shall continue to be closed; medical spas; barbershops; tattoo establishments; tanning facilities; massage therapy establishments; theaters — all theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or motion pictures are shown shall continue to be closed; casinos and gaming facilities;
And other nonessential retail establishments outlined in the proclamation: bookstores; clothing stores; shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores; florists; and furniture and home furnishing stores shall continue to be closed.
These establishments may still serve the public through online or telephone sales, delivery, or curb-side pick-up.
Senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities: All facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are hereby closed.
Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers.
Livestock auctions of food animals with more than 25 people and all other auctions with more than 10 people are prohibited.