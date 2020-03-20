WEST UNION — The Fayette County Treasurer’s Office is recommending vehicle registrations and property taxes be paid through the mail, online at www.iowatreasurers.org or left in the drop box located outside the courthouse on the parking lot side.
The governor has temporarily extended payment deadlines as noted below, which discusses driver’s licenses, vehicle titles, registrations, license plates, and the March installment of property taxes.
DRIVER’S LICENSE HOLDERS
• If you have a driver’s license that has an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2020, or later, you do not have to renew your license at this time. It will remain valid for driving purposes until the declared disaster has ended.
• Driver’s license and ID issuance has been suspended in West Union, but will be available on a limited basis in Oelwein each weekday by appointment only. Customers should make appointments by calling 319-283-4080.
• All customers entering will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and exposure to others before being served. If it is determined that there may be a heightened risk for the customer to be served, they will be asked to delay services to a later date.
• All non-commercial driving tests have been discontinued for the duration.
VEHICLE TITLES, REGISTRATIONS, LICENSE PLATES
• If your vehicle registration expired Jan. 16, 2020, or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended.
• If you are purchasing or transferring a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents — the title — and bill of sale in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated. The bill of sale will also be needed by the treasurer’s office to complete the transfer.
• For persons wishing to process title transfers while the courthouse is closed to the public, assistance in completing the paperwork can be provided over the phone, and it can be mailed or placed in the drop box.
The phone number for the West Union office is 563-422-3798.
PROPERTY TAXES
• The March installment of property taxes can be paid without penalty through April 16.